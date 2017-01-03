Cotton Bowl Classic just isn’t the same anymore

“You just can’t live in Texas unless you’ve got a lot of soul.” - from “At the Crossroads” by the Sir Douglas Quintet

By the time you read this, the 2017 Cotton Bowl Classic will be history. Now, I’ve got to commend the bowl committee for getting college football’s “other” undefeated team from Western Michigan into a New Year’s game when the playoff honchos most likely didn’t give them a second thought, but a matchup with Wisconsin had two teams from the frozen northland coming to Texas for some sun.

It’s a shame they missed all the real fun.

After the 2009 game, the Cotton Bowl said goodbye to the Cotton Bowl and I think that’s sad.