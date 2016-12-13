COMEBACK KIDS & THE CHAMPS

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Jeremy Sanders, head coach of the Division I Texans, knew he had a special team despite reeling off a 2-6 record in the Copperas Cove Youth Football League regular season.

His squad peaked at the right time and reeled off three-straight wins to claim the crown over the Broncos that were on a five-game winning streak entering the Toy Bowl with an 8-2 record.

“I’m very proud,” said Sanders. “We started off the season not the way we wanted to. Ultimately, our offense started clicking and our defense was on fire. It was a good season.”