COMEBACK KIDS & THE CHAMPS
Tue, 2016-12-13 05:00 News Staff
Texans rally from 2-6 record to win Toy Bowl Division I crown
By TJ MAXWELL
Cove Leader-Press
Jeremy Sanders, head coach of the Division I Texans, knew he had a special team despite reeling off a 2-6 record in the Copperas Cove Youth Football League regular season.
His squad peaked at the right time and reeled off three-straight wins to claim the crown over the Broncos that were on a five-game winning streak entering the Toy Bowl with an 8-2 record.
“I’m very proud,” said Sanders. “We started off the season not the way we wanted to. Ultimately, our offense started clicking and our defense was on fire. It was a good season.”
