Home
CCLP/TJ MAXWELL - Texans running back Josiah Wilson splits some Broncos defenders in the fourth quater of their 22-12 win in the Copperas Cove Youth Football League Division I championship held Saturday at Bulldawg Stadium. Wilson scored on touchdown runs of 68, two and six yards.CCLP/TJ MAXWELL - The Texans hold up their championship rings after defeating the Broncos 22-12 in the CCYFL Division I Championship Saturday at Bulldawg Stadium. The Texans rallied from a 2-6 regular season to win the championship..CCLP/TJ MAXWELL - Broncos running back Marcus Brown is wrangled by Texans defendere Hayden Kirkpatrick during the Broncos 22-12 loss to the Texans in the CCYFL Division I Championship Saturday at Bulldawg Stadium.

COMEBACK KIDS & THE CHAMPS

Tue, 2016-12-13 05:00 News Staff
Texans rally from 2-6 record to win Toy Bowl Division I crown
By TJ MAXWELL
Cove Leader-Press
 
Jeremy Sanders, head coach of the Division I Texans, knew he had a special team despite reeling off a 2-6 record in the Copperas Cove Youth Football League regular season.
 
His squad peaked at the right time and reeled off three-straight wins to claim the crown over the Broncos that were on a five-game winning streak entering the Toy Bowl with an 8-2 record.
 
“I’m very proud,” said Sanders. “We started off the season not the way we wanted to. Ultimately, our offense started clicking and our defense was on fire. It was a good season.”
 

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Copperas%20Cove%20Leader-PressID141/

Copperas Cove Leader Press

2210 U.S. 190
Copperas Cove, TX 76522
Phone:(254) 547-4207

 