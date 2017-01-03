CHRISTMAS CHEER

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The giving season kept on giving for the Copperas Cove boys’ and girls’ basketball teams in their respective tournaments held over the holiday break.

The Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs raced to the final four of the annual Aggieland Invitational in Bryan/College Station before losing to tournament host and no. 15 ranked (Texas Association of Basketball Coaches) College Station in the gold bracket semifinals Wednesday night.

College Station then fell to No. 15 (Texas Girls Coaches Association) Seven Lakes in the title game on Thursday.