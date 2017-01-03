Home
Courtesy photo - Cove’s Oni Boodoo, left, fights for a loose ball during the Lady Dawgs 66-55 win over Crosby as part of the 2016 Aggieland Invitational Tournament. The Lady Dawgs finished fourth out of 30 teams in the field with a 3-2 tournament record.Courtesy photo - Cove senior Dejhana Butler shoots between two Crosby defenders during the Lady Dawgs’ 66-55 win to open the annual Aggieland Invitational tournament.Courtesy photo - Cove sophomore Madison Griffon shoots over a Crosby defender during Cove’s 66-55 win to open the annual Aggieland Invitational tournament.

CHRISTMAS CHEER

Tue, 2017-01-03 05:00 News Staff
Holiday tournaments successful for Cove hoopsters
By TJ MAXWELL
Cove Leader-Press
 
The giving season kept on giving for the Copperas Cove boys’ and girls’ basketball teams in their respective tournaments held over the holiday break.
 
The Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs raced to the final four of the annual Aggieland Invitational in Bryan/College Station before losing to tournament host and no. 15 ranked (Texas Association of Basketball Coaches) College Station in the gold bracket semifinals Wednesday night.
 
College Station then fell to No. 15 (Texas Girls Coaches Association) Seven Lakes in the title game on Thursday.
 

