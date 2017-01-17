Chace named All-State; Bulldawg soccer improves to 3-2-1

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Copperas Cove sophomore volleyball player Aidan Chace was recently named to the Texas Sports Writers Association — Collin Street Bakery 2016 All-State Volleyball Team.

Chace received an honorable mention as a setter despite missing three district games with a knee injury.

Chace was second on the team in assists with 324 behind senior Kiarrah Carlisle’s 882. The sophomore also led the Lady Dawgs in kills with 366.