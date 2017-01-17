Chace named All-State; Bulldawg soccer improves to 3-2-1
Tue, 2017-01-17 05:00 News Staff
By TJ MAXWELL
Cove Leader-Press
Copperas Cove sophomore volleyball player Aidan Chace was recently named to the Texas Sports Writers Association — Collin Street Bakery 2016 All-State Volleyball Team.
Chace received an honorable mention as a setter despite missing three district games with a knee injury.
Chace was second on the team in assists with 324 behind senior Kiarrah Carlisle’s 882. The sophomore also led the Lady Dawgs in kills with 366.
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Copperas%20Cove%20Leader-PressID141/