Bulldawg footballers honored at annual banquet

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Copperas Cove head football coach Jack Welch likes to win and, though he is disappointed about missing the playoffs for the first time in many years, he was not let down by the effort of his players. He made sure to let them know that fact, especially his senior class.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a group of guys that I hated to see leave more than you,” said an emotional Welch. “You guys are really a great group to be around. You’re a lot of fun and it was fun working with you. My heart goes out to you because we didn’t get to the playoffs and we didn’t win the district championship. On the other hand, my heart is full of so much joy because I know great things are going to happen for you in your lives.

“You guys worked hard, you deserved to win, you fought to win, you played to win and I love you.”

Wins and losses on the football field are important, Welch expressed, but the real value comes in the life lessons that will stick with them forever.

“It’s really hard to understand the depth of a team unless you’ve been out there with them. These guys were very close throughout the year and it’s because of all the things they do together. They work out extremely hard and we have a CHAMPS program where we’re doing stuff all the time. That’s the game of life and this group is going to represent extremely well. I am proud to be a part of their lives and our coaches, I know, feel the same way.”

Senior quarterback Caine Garner was voted by his peers as the Offensive Most Valuable Player. He finished with 1,881 passing yards for 19 touchdowns. He also had 781 yards rushing with 10 touchdowns.

Senior linebacker Tyson Curry was voted as the Defensive Most Valuable Player. For his career, he had 207, 16 tackles for losses, seven pass break ups, one interception, one caused fumble, one fumble recovery and two blocked field goals.

Senior kicker Seth Meeks was voted as the Special Teams Most Valuable Player. He connected on six field goals and 21 extra points on the year.

Junior wide receiver Bryce Ranes received the Superintendent’s Award. The award goes to the student who excels on the field and in the classroom. Ranes currently has a 4.43 grade point average and is 14th out of 490 students in his graduating class.

Junior wide receiver/cornerback Floyd Connell was voted as the Iron Dawg Award winner.

Senior Kylan Herrera and junior Tim Edwards split the Offensive Back of the Year Award while senior Blair Fraser was voted as the Defensive Back of the Year.

Senior receiver Kendall Small was voted as the Wide Receiver of the Year and Curry got a second nod for Linebacker of the Year.

The Offensive Dawg Bite Award went to Jaylon Hannah and the Defensive Dawg Bite Award went to Juan Jimenez.

Lineman Joshua Smith was named Most Improved Offensive Player while senior linebacker Eddie Lopex received the Most Improved Defensive Player nod.

Defensive Linemen of the Year was split between Eric Cain and Rylan Hunter while senior Alex Ramirez was voted as the Offensive Linemen of the Year.

The Defensive Newcomer of the Year was sophomore linebacker Jack Shumaker, and the Offensive Newcomer of the Year went to sophomore lineman B.J. Abraham.

Welch said some may remember this team for the record but there is a lot more to the story.

“When you put on a Bulldawg uniform, there are a lot of things you represent,” said Welch. “We have had better win-loss records in the past and a lot of times you’re judged on your win-loss record. This group here is a group that will long be remembered in this program because they represented and I mean that very sincerely. This was a great group of players. They could be coaches today. They are so reliable and they’ll work their tails off for you. I would go back into battle with them tomorrow because this is one of the finest senior classes we have ever had.

“We are very blessed in Copperas Cove to have one high school team. We have the opportunity to know our kids from kindergarten all the way up. We’ve seen these guys grow up, come together and build. It has been a lot of fun and this is a great group.”