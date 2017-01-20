Boyd signs with UTSA Roadrunners; Odomes, Sooners shock Mountaineers

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

UTSA Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Aaron Fox announced recently that Copperas Cove senior Amber Boyd has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Roadrunner’s program for the 2017-18 season.

Boyd is a four-time cross country regional qualifier in addition to being a two-time district champion in the 800 meters. She will enter her final track & field campaign as the reigning district and area champion in both the 800m and 1,600m. Boyd also owns school records in both middle distance events and she broke Copperas Cove’s 17-year-old mark in the 800m as a junior.

She owns personal bests of 2:15.52 (800m), 5:08.89 (1,600m) and 18:14.90 (XC/3 miles).

-----

COVE ALUM HELPS SOONERS KNOCK OFF NO. 7 WEST VIRGINIA

Cove basketball standout Rashard Odomes has seen his teams play in big games. He led the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs back to the playoffs a few years back and watched his Oklahoma Sooners’ run to the NCAA Final Four a year ago.

Now the sophomore has his hand firmly engaged in the Sooners’ success with a career-high 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists in their 84-75 win over Texas Tech on Saturday and 13 points, four boards and two assists in their 89-87 upset of the no. 7-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers on Wednesday.

“Obviously a really hard fought game,” head coach Lon Kruger said in a post-game press conference. “Guys on both sides competed like crazy and went back and forth. They made the run in the second half and I couldn’t be more proud of our guys at that point to hang in there. We got a couple steals and easy buckets at that point. We cut into it a little bit, but this is a terrific effort. Our guys fought hard, held our own on the boards and battled great pressure that West Virginia puts on.

“Jordan (Woodard) was outstanding all night long and he got a lot of help from a lot of other people too. Good road win over a really good West Virginia team.”

Oklahoma trailed by as many as 15 (66-51) with 8:56 remaining in the second half. The Sooners responded with an 18-3 run to tie the game at 69 with 4:25 remaining.

The Sooners then broke an 87-87 tie on a Jordan Woodard layup with four seconds remaining in overtime to give the Sooners the lead and eventually the win.

-----

COVE BOWLING FALLS TO 2-3

The Ellison Eagles rolled to a convincing 16-1 victory over the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs Monday at Hallmark Lanes. Michael Gredler and Brett Jackson led a balanced Eagle attack to earn a 7-0 lead after match play before taking three of four team games. Cove earned their point by tying the third team game. Larry Madigan led Cove in scoring. The Eagles remain undefeated in league play at 5-0 while Cove fell to 2-3.

The Lady Eagles also took care of the Lady Dawgs with a 13-4 triumph. Ceasia Saxon led Ellison to a 7-0 lead after match play before winning two of four team games. The Lady Eagles improved their district record to 4-1 while the Lady Dawgs, led by Ashley Connolly, fell to 2-3.