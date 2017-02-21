IN THE BOOKS

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

A new school record in the pole vault and a mark just one inch shy of the mark to win the 2016 UIL State Championship in the high jump is not a bad way for the Copperas Cove Bulldawg track season to get underway at their host Bulldawg Relays on Saturday.

The Cove boys finished fourth overall with 79 points behind Killeen (156), Harker Heights (119) and Temple (118).

“Overall, where we put some kids I thought they performed well,” said Cove boys head track coach Keith Stifflemire. “We saw a lot improvement from some kids so I think we’ll make some changes this week and I think we’ll be much better next week. The ones we had in the right events did real well.”

