IN THE BOOKS

CCLP/TJ MAXWELL - Cove sophomore Mahal Thorpe leads her heat of the 100-meter hurdles during the the Bulldawg Relays held Saturday at Bulldawg Stadium. Thorpe finished second overall with a time of 15.86 seconds.CCLP/Courtesy photo - Cove sophomore Kyle Stifflemire clears the 14 feet, 3 inch mark to break a 19-year-old school record during the Bulldawg Relays held Saturday at Bulldawg Stadium. Stifflemire broke the mark of 14 feet set by Brad Anderson in 1998.

Tue, 2017-02-21 05:00 News Staff
Cove track teams finish fourth to kick off 2017 campaign; set new school record

By TJ MAXWELL
Cove Leader-Press

A new school record in the pole vault and a mark just one inch shy of the mark to win the 2016 UIL State Championship in the high jump is not a bad way for the Copperas Cove Bulldawg track season to get underway at their host Bulldawg Relays on Saturday.

The Cove boys finished fourth overall with 79 points behind Killeen (156), Harker Heights (119) and Temple (118).

“Overall, where we put some kids I thought they performed well,” said Cove boys head track coach Keith Stifflemire. “We saw a lot improvement from some kids so I think we’ll make some changes this week and I think we’ll be much better next week. The ones we had in the right events did real well.”

