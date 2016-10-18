BATTLE FOR THE CROWN

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

No one gave them much of a chance last year when state-ranked Midway came to town last year after suffering a sweep at Midway in their first encounter a year ago and the situation looks even more dire with the senior-laden squad that’s ranked no. 1 in the state in the Texas Girls Coaches Association polls and no. 1 in the nation in the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association Super 25 rankings published Oct. 12.

Cove head coach Cari Lowery knows anything can happen and that her kids are not intimidated.

“We’re pretty calm,” she said. “They don’t get in their head that it’s Midway. We never play well at Midway but we always seem to play them better at home. We take it like it’s one more game. On paper, they should beat us because they are a senior team with five Division I players and they got that new setter and she’s a great setter.”