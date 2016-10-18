Home
CCLP/TJ MAXWELL - Cove senior Brianna Acker hits into the defense of Belton seniors Chloe Bush (4) and Breanna Farrell during the Lady Dawgs’ 3-2 win over Belton on Friday. Cove is going to need Acker and the rest of the squad to play thir best game of the year in order to beat no. 1 state- and nationally-ranked Waco Midway.CCLP/TJ MAXWELL - Cove head volleyball coach Cari Lowery talks to her team during the Lady Dawgs’ 3-2 win over Belton on Friday. Cove hosts no. 1 state- and nationally-ranked Waco Midway tonight.

BATTLE FOR THE CROWN

Tue, 2016-10-18 05:00 News Staff
Cove hopes to relive last year’s upset when they host national no. 1 Midway tonight
By TJ MAXWELL
Cove Leader-Press
 
No one gave them much of a chance last year when state-ranked Midway came to town last year after suffering a sweep at Midway in their first encounter a year ago and the situation looks even more dire with the senior-laden squad that’s ranked no. 1 in the state in the Texas Girls Coaches Association polls and no. 1 in the nation in the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association Super 25 rankings published Oct. 12.
 
Cove head coach Cari Lowery knows anything can happen and that her kids are not intimidated.
 
“We’re pretty calm,” she said. “They don’t get in their head that it’s Midway. We never play well at Midway but we always seem to play them better at home. We take it like it’s one more game. On paper, they should beat us because they are a senior team with five Division I players and they got that new setter and she’s a great setter.”
 

