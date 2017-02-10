Bass club holds first 2017 tourney

By JACK JOHNSON

Special to the Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Bass Club held its first tournament of the 2017 season on Lake Waco on Saturday, Jan. 28. The weather predictions were for a very cold 33-degree temperature at launch time with only a high of 48 degrees predicted for the day. The winds were forecasted for 10-15 mph out of the northwest which would only add to the chill in the air. Because of these temperatures and winds, only 15 club members braved the conditions and came out to fish the tournament.

The water on Lake Waco ranged from slightly stained to muddy in places where the wind whipped the waves against muddy banks. These water conditions and the wind also played a significant role in bait selection and where the club members fished. The club started under cloudy skies that transitioned to clear bright sun by midday. This sun helped immensely in warming up the frigid hands and feet of each of the fishermen.

Two of the 15 competitors also had boat engine issues which limited their ability to maneuver the lake and forced them to fish only limited areas.

With these weather conditions and equipment issues, the club managed to bring in only 15 fish with a total weight of 37.67 pounds.

In the total weight category, 1st place went to Jack Johnson of Copperas Cove, with four fish weighing in at 8.88 pounds. Jack’s main engine would not start in the cold blustery weather so he and his partner, Tobias Hitz, were restricted to fishing on the trolling motor only. Jack caught his fish on multiple lures throughout the day. His first came on a Bomber Model A with a green back and orange belly. The second was caught on a purple tube, 3-inch, dropped directly beside a large stump on the edge of the river channel dropoff. His last two came on a Bomber extra deep with a chartreuse back and silver sides thrown along the rip rap near the marina. Jack’s largest fish was a 3.32-pounder that inhaled the purple tube.

Second place in the total weight category went to Rick Counter of Copperas Cove with three fish weighing in at 7.51 pounds. Rick caught his three bass on throwing a chatterbait to the shore and slowly reeling it back to the boat.

Third place in total weight category went to Bob George of Copperas Cove, with only one fish weighing in at a whopping 6.67 pounds. Bob caught his monster bass on a Strike King Smokey Shad swimbait throwing from 15 feet of water to the shoreline and slow rolling it back to the boat down near the Lake Waco Dam. Needless to say, Bob’s hog also took the Big Bass Category for the tournament.

Those who enjoy fishing and a little competition are welcome to join the Copperas Cove Bass Club. The club meets the first and third Tuesday of every month at Little Tex restaurant. For more information, contact Jack Johnson, Club Secretary, at 318-218-0358 or e-mail jasperjohnson66@yahoo.com for more information. The club’s website is www.copperascovebassclub.com.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Copperas%20Cove%20Leader-PressID141/