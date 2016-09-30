BACK ON THE HORSE

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs volleyball took a big blow to their confidence during Friday’s lopsided loss to Midway, ranked no. 1 in Texas, but they put it behind them in Saturday’s practice and wiped that from their memories with Tuesday’s sweep of the Harker Heights Lady Knights (25-16, 25-19, 25-13).

“We needed a little retribution coming off of Friday’s non-performance,” said Copperas Cove head volleyball coach Cari Lowery. “It’s always going to be a little bumpy when you’re come back off something like that.

“We didn’t even play at Midway. We don’t even know what Midway could do because they didn’t have to do anything to us. We did it to ourselves. We started off passing well then we had swings to the wall. We couldn’t do anything and we got all in our heads and that’s what inexperience and youth does. We had a practice Saturday morning and I think they’re going to be fine. I think we can give them a better game next time for sure.”

Lowery knows her team just needs to stay focused, keep learning and keep their foot firmly on the gas pedal with a varied district slate upcoming and she feels they responded well against the Lady Knights on Tuesday.

“The wide variety of playing styles in this district is very hard for young kids to regroup from,” said Lowery. “When you go play a team that hits it straight down on a 10-foot line from everywhere, then you come in here and it’s a completely different style of volleyball. That’s just part of that learning curve and I thought they handled it tonight.”

Senior Brianna Acker knows it’s her job as a leader to calm down the three sophomores and inexperienced upperclassmen on the roster after a loss like that.

“We (as seniors) just sit down and talk to them and tell them how good they are,” she said. “As sophomores coming in, I think they’re automatically nervous because they see us as the varsity girls and think, ‘we want to be them,’ but I think our sophomores are pretty good. They are a big piece to our puzzle.”

She also knows they win as a team and lose as a team.

“We just had a hiccup,” she said. “It wasn’t individual. It was as a whole team and we all had to come together and realize how to play as a team and how to pick each other up because the game doesn’t always go right. When it’s not, you have to learn how to play as a team and put that puzzle together.”

She feels they did just that in Tuesday’s win over Harker Heights.

“(We improved) our communication definitely,” she said. “When we got in that hole we were able to bring it back together and do what we know how to do.”