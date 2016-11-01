Home
CCLP/TJ MAXWELL - Coperas Cove’s Quinton Ford shoots in traffic against Midway last year as a freshman. Ford is expected to make an impact as a sophomore for the 2016-2017 version of the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs.

BACK IN BLUE

Tue, 2016-11-01 15:55 News Staff
Cove ‘Dawgs are fall-ing into the spring sports season
By TJ MAXWELL
Cove Leader-Press
 
It may still be the middle of fall but that doesn’t stop some spring sports from getting an early jump.
 
The Lady Dawgs’ basketball team will hold their second scrimmage of the year tonight against Round Rock McNeil before officially getting their season underway with a road contest against Leander on Friday.
 
The Lady Dawgs then travel to A&M Consolidated to face the Lady Tigers before their home opener in the Bush’s Classic Classic held at Bulldawg Gymnasium Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 10-12.
 

