BACK IN BLUE

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

It may still be the middle of fall but that doesn’t stop some spring sports from getting an early jump.

The Lady Dawgs’ basketball team will hold their second scrimmage of the year tonight against Round Rock McNeil before officially getting their season underway with a road contest against Leander on Friday.

The Lady Dawgs then travel to A&M Consolidated to face the Lady Tigers before their home opener in the Bush’s Classic Classic held at Bulldawg Gymnasium Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 10-12.