AquaDawgs break records at Region III-6A swim meet

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove AquaDawgs swim team concluded one of the more successful seasons in recent memory over the weekend at the Region III-6A Swimming and Diving Championships at the Rockwalll Aquatics Center. The boys qualified for the finals in all four events the qualified for regionals in (50 freestyle, 100 free, 200 individual medley and 400 freestyle relay).

Junior Carson McVeigh broke the Copperas Cove High School record in the record in the 50-yard freestyle with a mark of 22.97 seconds to finish 15th best in all of Region III - Class 6A.

John Winkler of Austin Vandegrift took gold in the even with a mark of 20.65.

