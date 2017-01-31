Home
CCLP/DAVID MORRIS - Terence Dill of the Texas Sky Riders ABA basketball team hauls in a rebound against the Shizuoka Gymrats Friday at Camp Triumph in Copperas Cove.

ABA Texas Sky Riders basketball, Cove powerlifters highlight weekend’s area sports

Tue, 2017-01-31 05:00 News Staff
By TJ MAXWELL
Cove Leader-Press
 
The Copperas Cove sports scene had an international flare this weekend as Central’s Texas’ newest professional sports team the American Basketball Association’s Texas Sky Riders hosted Japan’s Shizuoka Gymrats in an ABA contest Friday night at Camp Triumph in Copperas Cove.
 
Terence Dill led the Killeen-based Texas Sky Riders and earned player of the game honors in the 139-114 win over the Gymrats.
 
The Sky Riders jumped out to a 41-21 lead after the first quarter and maintained that cushion throughout the contest.
 

