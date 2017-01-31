ABA Texas Sky Riders basketball, Cove powerlifters highlight weekend’s area sports

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove sports scene had an international flare this weekend as Central’s Texas’ newest professional sports team the American Basketball Association’s Texas Sky Riders hosted Japan’s Shizuoka Gymrats in an ABA contest Friday night at Camp Triumph in Copperas Cove.

Terence Dill led the Killeen-based Texas Sky Riders and earned player of the game honors in the 139-114 win over the Gymrats.

The Sky Riders jumped out to a 41-21 lead after the first quarter and maintained that cushion throughout the contest.