Memorial services are pending for Debra Gayle McAdoo, 58, who passed away suddenly on Jan 11, 2017. Debra was born May 17, 1958, in Salinas, California; to Curtis and Alpha McAdoo, currently living in Copperas Cove, TX.

She is survived by her parents, sons Glen (Rebecca) Bullock of New Braunfels, Daryl (Melissa) Bullock and Logan (Brittanie) O’Gorman-White both of Copperas Cove, grandsons Lochlyn and Toby Bullock with a granddaughter on the way, sisters Christa (Mark) Wiedenfeld and Yolana (Gregory) Todd of Kempner, Kari (Tracy) Hicks of Tulsa, OK, Alyssa (Lance) Hamilton of Ft Sill, OK, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by the love of her life, Harold Bass, with whom she traveled the world (China, South America, etc). They had plans to do more traveling. She loved her profession of being a nurse and affected many lives with her loving care. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.

