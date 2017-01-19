Charles (Chuck) Clark, age 64 of Kempner, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 at his home.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove Chapel. Committal services with military honors will follow at 12:00 noon at the Central Texas State Veteran Cemetery.

Chuck was born on Sept. 19, 1952 in Welch, West WV, to the late Roland Glen and Edna Campbell Clark. He grew up in War, WV and graduated from Big Creek High School in War, WV in 1970. He went to Marshall University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history. He married Patty Williamson on Aug 12, 1973. He served in the US Army and was honorably discharged as a Captain, in 1982. He was a civil service employee for over 20 years, retiring in 2007 as the Director of the Ft. Hood Battle Simulation Center. His wife, Patty preceded him in death in July of 2006. He married Anita Goetz on October 17, 2009. He has resided in Kempner for 25 years. He was a member and Past Master of the Florence Masonic Lodge # 338 A.F. & A.M.

He is survived by his wife Anita of Kempner; daughter, Michelle Clark of Killeen; sons, Charles Clark II and wife, Michelle of Haslett, Christopher Miller and wife, Melissa of Copperas Cove, Curtis Miller and wife, Courtney of Hutto; sister, Helen Hickman and husband, Darryl of Centerville, VA; brothers, Norman Clark and wife, Patty of War, WV and Jimmy Clark and wife, Jamie of Leesburg, VA; and six grandchildren. He also took on the role as “Papa Bear” to many that looked to him as a father.

Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove in charge of arrangements.

Paid obit