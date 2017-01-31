ZOOM... ZOOM...

By PAMELA GRANT

Cove Leader-Press

Little wooden cars zipped down the racetrack followed by cheers of excitement and congratulations to the winners at the Cub Scout Pack #251’s Pinewood Derby.

The annual event was held at VFW Post 8577 on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Scouts who wanted to participate in the event were given a block of pinewood in December, and it was up to them to be as creative and crafty as they could be while making their very own racecars with help from their parents.

There were a few rules such as a length and width requirement as well as rules prohibiting any unfair advantages. Aside from those rules, children were free to come up with any shape or style for their cars.