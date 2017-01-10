Wreath retrieval at Veterans Cemetery set for Saturday

By LYNETTE SOWELL

The annual wreath retrieval at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will take place Saturday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m.

With the help of hundreds of volunteers, families and friends of those buried at the cemetery placed more than 5,000 wreaths on graves the Saturday morning after Thanksgiving.

The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is located at 11463 State Highway 195, south of Killeen.

Sunday’s event is led by the nonprofit local organization, Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery (FCTSVC).

Every year, the FCTVC raises funds to purchase wreaths and coordinates the efforts to prepare, lay and pick up wreaths.

The annual tradition helps ensure that all soldiers buried at the cemetery are remembered during the holiday season.

Those unable to attend can find out more about supporting the group’s efforts at www.wreathsforvets.org. FCTSVC will continue its tradition this year as well, with a Ride For Wreaths already set for Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 at in conjunction with Horny Toad Harley Davidson in Harker Heights.