Work begins on Ave. D sidewalk improvement project

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The City of Copperas Cove announced on Monday the start of the Avenue D sidewalk improvements, also called the Downtown Revitalization Project, which began on Monday, Jan. 16.

The project spans several blocks of Avenue D downtown, starting at the corner of South 3rd Street, extending past the South 1st and Main Street intersections and ends at South 2nd Street. It includes replacing older sidewalks and adding ADA accessible ramps. Improvements also include drainage upgrades in the downtown area. Work has already begun at the corner of South 3rd Street and Avenue D and will continue eastward.

“Intermittent lane closures should also be expected,” said Kevin Keller, the city’s public information officer. “We encourage the public, to include both pedestrians and motorists, to use caution while traveling in and around the designated construction site.”

The project has a tentative completion date of August 2017.

Keller confirmed that the total authorized cost of the project is $1,077,627.90. Construction costs make up $862,274.50 of those costs.

Project funds come from a total of four sources, with the majority of those funds from the Texas Department of Transportation in the amount of $700,479.00. Those TxDOT grants come from a combination of Category-9, Category-7, and Category-3 grant funding.

The City of Copperas Cove is spending $227,252 of tax-supported funds on the project, with the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation contributing $82,361.90. The city’s Drainage Fund is spending an authorized $67,535 toward the project.

BSP Engineers designed the project and is also the project manager, with TTG Utilities being awarded the bid for all three phases of construction by the city council in November 2016.

