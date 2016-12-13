Wilson named chief of police for Cove

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

After accepting applications from a lineup of more than 60 law enforcement officers from Texas and beyond, the City of Copperas Cove announced Eddie Wilson as the new chief of police on Friday.

“The position was opened until filled,” said Jeff Davis, the human resources director for the City of Copperas Cove. “Once Mr. Wilson was selected, we closed the posting.”

Davis said 61 applicants were evaluated for the first round of interviews, and the city had received a total of 70 applications altogether with the position posting remaining open until Wilson was selected.