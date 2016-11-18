Volunteers sought to help with wreath preparation, placement

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove contingent of Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is seeking volunteers to help with what has become an annual tradition in the Fort Hood area—the annual wreath laying at the cemetery, which will take place on Saturday, Nov. 26 starting at 10 a.m.

Copperas Cove has been assigned the largest section of the cemetery to place the wreaths, said Marty Smith, who is leading the Cove group of volunteers. She said many groups in the community are always faithful to lend a hand.

“CCISD always has lots of volunteers, DECA students, CCISD JROTC battalion,” Smith said. “Last year we had the girls’ basketball team help, also volunteers from both Exchange Clubs, lots of volunteers from different businesses in Copperas Cove. Last year it went extremely well. We have the largest section of the cemetery to place the wreaths and the volunteers from Copperas Cove always come through. People can let me know if they would like to volunteer.”

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Smith at martysmith1026@gmail.com

Volunteers should meet at the Texas A&M Central Texas parking lot located off South Clear Creek Road/Loop 201. Shuttle bus service to the cemetery begins at 8 a.m. with buses running every 15 minutes. The cemetery is located at 11463 State Highway 195.

There is limited parking at the veterans cemetery itself compared to the number

For those who aren’t able to make it on Nov. 26, another volunteer opportunity is available on Saturday, Nov. 19. The wreaths will be laid out for fluffing and preparation at the Killeen Special Events Center, located at 3301 S. W.S. Young Dr. Volunteers are also needed to help on that date, starting at 10 a.m.

Volunteers will return to the cemetery to retrieve the wreaths on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.

This is the thirteenth year for the event led by the nonprofit local organization, Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery (FCTSVC). Last year more than 5,000 wreaths were laid at the graves. The FCTVC raises funds to purchase wreaths each year and welcomes volunteers to prepare, lay, and pick up wreaths.