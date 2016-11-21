VFW Post #8577 names Patriot Pen and Voice of Democracy winners

By BRITTANY FHOLER

Cove Leader-Press

VFW Post #8577 held its annual ceremony announcing the winners of the Patriot Pen and Voice of Democracy contests and recipients of the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award Saturday morning.

The theme for this year’s Patriot’s Pen essay, which is an essay contest for youth in grades 6-8, was “The America I Believe In”. First place went to Angel Olatunji, who is an 8th grader at S.C. Lee Junior High. Second place went to Jackeline Spoonemore, who is also an 8th grader at S.C. Lee. Third place went to Skye Moore, also an 8th grader at S.C. Lee.

The theme for this year’s Voice of Democracy essay, which is an essay contest for high schoolers in grades 9-12, was “My Responsibility to America”. First place went to Elizabeth Davis, a senior at CCHS. Second place went to Rachel Pierce, also a senior at CCHS, while third place went to Dimas Bonet, a sophomore at CCHS.