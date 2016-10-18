VFW Post 8577 holds fall festival

By DAVID J. HARDIN

Cove Leader-Press

Halloween costumes, games, raffle prizes, a cakewalk, and a silent auction are just a few of the things Cove residents were able to do at the VFW Post 8577 fall festival this past Saturday.

Kids smiled as they played games like the cakewalk and tossed the beanbags into a pumpkin, as well as participated in a Halloween costume contest.

Stacy Evans and her nine-year-old daughter Myah enjoyed all of the events at the fall festival.