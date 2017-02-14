Home
CCLP/PAMELA GRANT - Sherry Hoffpauir and Joe Lombardi were selected as the recipients for the Spirit of the Greater Fort Hood Area United Way award, Thursday during the annual luncheon. Presenting the award is Central Texas College Chancellor Jim Yeonopolus.

United Way celebrates local giving

Tue, 2017-02-14 05:00 News Staff

By PAMELA GRANT
Cove Leader-Press

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes, and, on Thursday, United Way celebrated the many “heroes” who donate and enable the organization to help as many people as they can.

The United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area held its campaign celebration luncheon Thursday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. This year’s theme was “Community Heroes: No Cape Required”. The primary purpose of the luncheon was to recognize the “heroes” who donated to their cause. The organization plans on surpassing its $675,000 goal this year.

“We made conservative projections of what we could raise...It was a realistic goal,” said Aaron Montemayor, Executive Director of the United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area. “Clearly we’re excited about the financial support, but the personal time that people give to come…is a great testimony to their support which we appreciate very much.”

