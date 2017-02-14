United Way celebrates local giving

By PAMELA GRANT

Cove Leader-Press

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes, and, on Thursday, United Way celebrated the many “heroes” who donate and enable the organization to help as many people as they can.

The United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area held its campaign celebration luncheon Thursday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. This year’s theme was “Community Heroes: No Cape Required”. The primary purpose of the luncheon was to recognize the “heroes” who donated to their cause. The organization plans on surpassing its $675,000 goal this year.

“We made conservative projections of what we could raise...It was a realistic goal,” said Aaron Montemayor, Executive Director of the United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area. “Clearly we’re excited about the financial support, but the personal time that people give to come…is a great testimony to their support which we appreciate very much.”

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Copperas%20Cove%20Leader-PressID141/