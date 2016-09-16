TxDOT installing stop signals at F.M. 116 and SH 9 intersection

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has begun a project to install traffic stop signals at the intersection of F.M. 116 at SH 9, in Copperas Cove.

The lights upgrade began on Monday and the new signals are expected to be in operation by the end of October, weather permitting, TxDOT announced in a press release this week..

“The new signals will increase safety by creating greater control and efficiency of turning and through traffic movements at the intersections,” said Ken Roberts, the public information officer for TxDOT’s Waco District office.

The project is being completed by Austin Traffic Signal Construction Co., Inc. at a cost of $196,000.

“TxDOT urges motorists to be cautious and watch for construction personnel and equipment in the work area,” Roberts added.

State Highway 9 officially opened in February 2014, with the intersection of SH-9 and F.M. 116 being the location of numerous accidents..

After the March 2014 accident involving a car which struck at CCISD bus carrying special needs students, TxDOT increased the size of the stop sign and stated there were signs indicating “intersection ahead” as well as “stop ahead”, along with a flashing beacon, and there was no need for a traffic signal at that time.