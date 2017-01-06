Two stores robbed on Monday, second time in two months
Fri, 2017-01-06
By LYNETTE SOWELL
Cove Leader-Press
The 7-Eleven located at 501 N. 1st St. was the scene of an aggravated robbery early Monday morning for the second time in as many months.
At 3:32 a.m., Copperas Cove Police responded to a report of an aggravated robbery at that location.
Once on the scene, officers learned that a suspect entered the store holding an unknown weapon and demanded money from the clerk.
The suspect was described as a light-skinned male, about 5’09”-5’10”, average build, wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt underneath a grey t-shirt, dark colored pants and a red and white shirt covering his head.
He left the store with an undisclosed amount of currency. There were no reported injuries to the employee during the robbery.
The Copperas Cove Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident.
The 7-Eleven at 501 N. 1st St. was also the location of an aggravated robbery on Dec. 11.
Another convenience store, Family Food Mart at 2011 Urbantke was robbed Monday at 9:18 p.m. when a pair of black males entered the store and demanded money, leaving with an undetermined amount of cash.
This convenience store had been broken into on Wednesday, Dec. 7, with U.S. currency, jewelry and cigarettes stolen, with damage to copper lines, a sink, dry wall panels, shingles and an air vent in the store, totaling $3,850.
Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers takes anonymous tips at (254)547-1111 and pays up to $1,000 in cash for clues if provided information leads to an arrest and prosecution. Tips can also be submitted online at www.tipsubmit.com.
