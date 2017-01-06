Two stores robbed on Monday, second time in two months

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The 7-Eleven located at 501 N. 1st St. was the scene of an aggravated robbery early Monday morning for the second time in as many months.

At 3:32 a.m., Copperas Cove Police responded to a report of an aggravated robbery at that location.

Once on the scene, officers learned that a suspect entered the store holding an unknown weapon and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned male, about 5’09”-5’10”, average build, wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt underneath a grey t-shirt, dark colored pants and a red and white shirt covering his head.

He left the store with an undisclosed amount of currency. There were no reported injuries to the employee during the robbery.