Two liquor stores set to open in Copperas Cove

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Signs are up at the future location for Smart Liquor, located at 2202 West Highway 190 Suite 200, at the Valero near the intersection of West Highway 190 and Big Divide Road. Uptown Liquor #2, will eventually be opening at 2308 E. Bus. 190, Suite B.

No opening dates have been confirmed for the two liquor stores, the first new package stores that will open in Copperas Cove since voters approved Proposition 1 in November.

Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant, which already serves beer and wine, submitted their application to TABC in December for a mixed beverage permit and a cartage permit.