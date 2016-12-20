Home
CCLP/LYNETTE SOWELL - Dale Williams sets up the Christmas tree on Saturday in the reception area of Thanks For The Little Things, run by her mother, Patricia Johnson. The nonprofit shop is located at 412 E. Ave. D and offers children’s clothing, shoes and more for donations.

Thanks for the Little Things holds open house

Tue, 2016-12-20 05:00 News Staff
By LYNETTE SOWELL
Cove Leader-Press
 
Thanks For The Little Things, Inc. has opened its doors at 412 E. Ave. D and held an open house on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
 
The nonprofit clothing shop was founded by Copperas Cove grandmother Patricia Johnson, who despite health obstacles, has seen her dream come to life with the help of family and friends who have come alongside her.
 
Thanks For The Little Things’ secretary is Dale Williams, Johnson’s daughter, who was on hand with her husband and son to receive visitors on Saturday.

 

