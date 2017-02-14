By PAMELA GRANT

Cove Leader-Press

Parents and children had a “tea-rific” time at the Rabbit Fest Royalty’s Daddy/Mommy and Me Sweetheart Tea.

Two separate Sweetheart Tea times were held at Bearables on Saturday at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and cost $10 per person with a limit of 24 people per event. All of the proceeds are going to Bring Everyone In The Zone, a local group which has programs for active duty military and veterans who face PTSD.

The tea parties offered parents and grandparents the opportunity to share Valentine’s Day early with their special little boys and girls. All received three servings of savories, three servings of different teas, three servings of finger sandwiches, and three servings of sweet treats, all while teaching participants about manners and etiquette.

