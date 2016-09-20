STAND-OFF ENDS

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

27-year-old Christopher Ronald Bagley of Copperas Cove, wanted by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office, surrendered peacefully to Copperas Cove police after a brief standoff on Sunday afternoon.

Bagley had holed up inside an 18-wheeler rig parked among other rigs at the intersection of West Avenue B and North 17th Street in Copperas Cove.

Lampasas County authorities had been searching for Bagley since Wednesday, when he fled a Kempner residence in the Indian Valley subdivision, where officers had been attempting to serve him felony warrants.