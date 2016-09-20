Home
CCLP/LYNETTE SOWELL - Christopher Ronald Bagley surrendered to the Copperas Cove Police Department after a brief standoff near the intersection of North 17th Street and West Avenue B on Sunday afternoon. Bagley had been wanted since Wednesday by Lampasas County on felony warrants and parole violation.

STAND-OFF ENDS

Tue, 2016-09-20 05:00 News Staff
Lampasas County fugitive captured in Copperas Cove
By LYNETTE SOWELL
Cove Leader-Press
 
27-year-old Christopher Ronald Bagley of Copperas Cove, wanted by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office, surrendered peacefully to Copperas Cove police after a brief standoff on Sunday afternoon.
 
Bagley had holed up inside an 18-wheeler rig parked among other rigs at the intersection of West Avenue B and North 17th Street in Copperas Cove.
 
Lampasas County authorities had been searching for Bagley since Wednesday, when he fled a Kempner residence in the Indian Valley subdivision, where officers had been attempting to serve him felony warrants.
 

