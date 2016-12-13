SPECIAL BEARS

By PAMELA GRANT

Cove Leader-Press

Children watched in awe as their very own stuffed animals were created right before their very eyes.

A Holiday Bear Stuffing Party for exceptional needs students was held at Bearables on Main street, during which 100 CCISD students receiving special education services were able to stuff their own animal, make their own cookie, and meet Santa.

The event was made possible thanks to the combined efforts of the Rabbit Fest Royalty, Bearables, Moose Riders C2, Copperas Cove Moose Lodge #2029, and Women of the Moose Copperas Cove Chapter #2442. Catering at the event was courtesy of A.J.’s Catering. Members of the Moose organizations with the help of Cove House and the Soup Kitchen were able to sponsor 80 children and Bearables sponsored 20 children. Bearables also donated the stuffed animals at cost for the event.