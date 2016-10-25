Home
Courtesy Photo/CBS - Manfred Zimmer of Copperas Cove rejoices with fellow contestants at winning $1,000 on The Price Is Right. Zimmer went on to win the Final Showcase, worth more than $40,000.Courtesy Photo/CBS - Manfred Zimmer of Copperas Cove stands on stage with Price Is Right host Drew Carey during a recording of the show. Zimmer went on to win the overall showcase prize worth more than $40,000.

SHOWDOWN

Tue, 2016-10-25 05:00 News Staff
Cove man wins big on Price is Right
By LYNETTE SOWELL
Cove Leader-Press
 
Manfred and Rosa Zimmer decided to celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary in a big way by going to California in September, but they had no idea how big it would get when the couple attended recordings of the long-running game show “The Price Is Right”.
 
Manfred said Rosa has always loved The Price Is Right, and promised her that he’d take her to the show for their anniversary.
 
Zimmer said the way the show works, all audience members who want to be potential contestants are interviewed ahead of time by the show’s producer and nobody knows who will get to compete for prizes until the names are called during recording.
 

Copperas Cove Leader Press

2210 U.S. 190
Copperas Cove, TX 76522
Phone:(254) 547-4207

 