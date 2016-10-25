By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Manfred and Rosa Zimmer decided to celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary in a big way by going to California in September, but they had no idea how big it would get when the couple attended recordings of the long-running game show “The Price Is Right”.

Manfred said Rosa has always loved The Price Is Right, and promised her that he’d take her to the show for their anniversary.

Zimmer said the way the show works, all audience members who want to be potential contestants are interviewed ahead of time by the show’s producer and nobody knows who will get to compete for prizes until the names are called during recording.