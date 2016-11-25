SHOP SMALL, SAVE BIG

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Tomorrow around Copperas Cove, small businesses will be celebrated as the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce, the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation local businesses take part in Small Business Saturday, held annually the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The day kicks off at 9 a.m. at Candy Outfitters, located at the Frontier Hills Shopping Center, 185 W. Business 190, Suite 1.

A map is available in today’s Copperas Cove Leader-Press and will be available at the kickoff.

Various businesses will have special sales all day long and at least one $25 American Express Card will be given out to a lucky shopper at each participating business.

From 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Candy Outfitters will be offering free 4 x 6 photo shoots on a holiday background by photographer Willy Ortiz. After the conclusion of the kickoff celebration, shoppers will be encouraged to go forth and visit local businesses.

Barking Oaks Pet Salon

2104 E. Bus 190

(254) 577-5612

Dogs and cats both can receive pampering at this full-service spa facility, which specializes in having a stress-free grooming atmosphere. Barking Oaks also sells pet care and grooming accessories to include shampoos and more, as well as collars and leashes with a distinctive flair.

Bill French Jewelers

2126 E. Bus 190

(254) 547-3828

For fine jewelry, watches and more, Bill French Jewelers at is the place to shop. Today, Bill is offering a free ring polish and cleaning for stopping in, and 30 percent off merchandise storewide (already discounted items excluded).

Black Moon Tattoo

1541 E. Bus 190

(254) 577-5854

With a lineup of skilled artists who are ready to create works of permanent art in ink on their customers, Black Moon Tattoo can design a tattoo of any size or work from an existing design. Currently offering discounts on gift certificates for almost any budget. Open Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. and on Sunday by appointment only.

Cove Barber Shop

2518 E. Bus 190

(254) 547-8423

Open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. An “old fashioned” barber shop where walk-ins are welcome. Haircuts for both kids and adults in a welcoming atmosphere.

HOT Vapes

2520 E. Bus 190

(254) 371-0218

Open since 2013, Heart Of Texas Vapes offers tobacco users an alternative to the run-of-the-mill nicotine replacement, along with a loyalty discount program and discounts to military, veterans and civil service with ID. Saturday they will offer 50% off juice (limit 3)

Kwik Cash Pawn & Gun

401 W. Bus 190

(254) 238-8803

Buys, sells and trades. Kwik Cash also has a variety of antique firearms in stock, as well as DVDs, Xbox games, TVs, musical instruments and more. Also has a meeting room for classes and events, license to carry classes with Table Creek Firearms School every Saturday.

Nedlewerkes

400 Cove Terrace Shopping Center

(254) 542-6335

Open 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, Nedlewerkes is a full-service cross-stitch and embroidery shop. More than 1,000 patterns available, along with classes and instruction for beginners through experienced needle workers.

Optimist Club Thrift Store

332 Cove Terrace

Shopping Center

Open Friday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., the thrift store is run by Optimist Club volunteers and sells donated items such as toys, furniture, housewares, kitchenware, and clothing. The nonproft store helps fund programs for children and youth in the community.

Pacific Tanning

212 E. Bus 190, Suite D

254-547-0161

Stop by today for your free gift bag. The shop offers tanning packages, fitwrap sessions. Several gift vendors on site today, as well as free food and drinks, free packets of lotion, free upgrades, moisturizer samples, door prizes, along with discounts on all products and services. Tanning lotions and tanning packages on sale. Free tote bag on Saturday with $50 purchase.

Paisley Barber Shop & Salon

124 Cove Terrace Shopping Center

(254) 247-1043

Home of the $3 haircut for senior citizens 60 and up; haircuts for men and women; facial waxing, manicures, deep conditioning treatments and more. First haircut $5 for new customers. Walk-ins welcome.

Pampered Pets

311 S. 1st St.

(254) 542-2271

Located in downtown Copperas Cove, Pampered Pets offers grooming for all breeds of dogs. Price depends on breed and size of dog. Appointments preferred, but walk-ins are always welcome before 1 p.m.

Refresh Spa

312 E. Ave D

254-577-5265

Refresh provides massage therapy and aromatherapy services, has a ladies’ boutique, and offers skin care products. Today they are giving away a free pair of Christmas earrings to the first 12 clients in the door, and 50 percent off services to include hydrofacial, body sugaring, and massage.

Skin Renascence

114 Cove Terrace

Shopping Center

(254) 226-2655

Owned by Terri Dubberly, licensed esthetician. Specializes in facials, microdermabrasion, peels, waxing, tinting and skin care. For Shop Small Saturday, Skin Renascence is having an open house Skin Renascence will have an Open House with refreshments, door prizes and special offers just in time for Christmas.

Spa-Topia

316 E. Avenue D.

(254) 542-7722

Today only, Spa-Topia is offering a free shopping bag and a free add-on for any services. Offergin weekly specials throughout the holiday season as listed on their website http://www.spatopiarelax.com/specials.html

The Venue

105 W. Avenue D.

(254) 200-1219

For events up to 120, The Venue is a meeting space where you can bring in your own food, beverages, music, and decorations. Hall features chandeliers, high ceilings. On site prep kitchen but no cooking on site. Packages include tables, chairs, tablecloths with overlays, food warmers and ice. Showings by appointment only.

Coryell Plumbing

304 Casa Dr.

(254) 547-2385

In business for more than 40 years, Coryell Plumbing has a team of HVAC techs and licensed plumbers who can install, maintain, and repair products from popular name brands, including Rheem, Ruud, and Goodman. They also work on systems designed by Delta, A. O. Smith, and Moen. Licensed and bonded, serving customers from Lampasas to Belton.

Jeff Carswell Car Wash

220 W. Bus 190

(254) 542-1520

Home of the $3 car wash – every day! Locally owned and operated.