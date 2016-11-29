A SEASON TO REMEMBER

By PAMELA GRANT

Cove Leader-Press

Thousands of volunteers placed wreaths upon each of the graves at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery on Saturday morning.

The red and green of the wreaths provided a sharp contrast to the white of the grave markers and the tan of the grass. Family, friends, and volunteers paid their respects and offered their prayers to our area’s fallen warriors. Many shed tears as they expressed their gratitude and lay wreaths upon the markers of those who sacrificed everything they had to protect our way of life.

Before the wreath laying began, Jackie Cox sang “Thank You’s Not Enough.” Members of Wreaths for Vets echoed that it was important for them to honor every single person, and although thanks is not enough, it’s all that they have. For the last 10 years, the group has dedicated themselves to ensuring that every grave receives a wreath for the holidays.