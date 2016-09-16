SALUTE TO COURAGE
Fri, 2016-09-16 05:00 News Staff
Chick-fil-A hosts monthly family night
By LYNETTE SOWELL
Cove Leader-Press
On Tuesday evening, the Copperas Cove Chick-fil-A hosted its monthly Kids Club event for children and their families.
September’s theme was “Salute to Courage” and was dedicated to honoring first responders to include fire and police personnel, as well as the military.
When children and their parents arrived at the restaurant, they found a special table set up where they could complete various activities to include coloring pages.
Outside in the parking lot, an ambulance and a police patrol car waited for the children to take a tour after they’d completed their activity.
The ambulance was called away during the event, which provided a real-life example to the children at how first responders are ready to help at a moment’s notice.
Kids like Aliyah Hall, age 7, and her brother had the chance to explore the ambulance inside and out, along with checking out all the features of a patrol car. Officer John Oster of the Copperas Cove Police Department was on hand to show off the car as well as answer any questions the kids might have, big or small.
Hall enjoyed touring the patrol car, and said she really liked the sound of the siren but it surprised her at how loud it was.
Chick-fil-A marketing director, Charlotte Heinze, said the free monthly events held by the store are a way for families to have some time together along with engaging in some fun activities.
“This month, it’s all about thanking our first responders and military, being aware of all they do for us,” Heinze said. “In October, the kids will get a chance to decorate a pumpkin craft, then in November they’ll be able to build a turkey, and in December, they’ll decorate Christmas ornaments.”
Kids Club nights for the remainder of 2016 are scheduled for Oct. 11, Nov. 8 and Dec. 6.
The monthly events are scheduled to run from 5-6 p.m.