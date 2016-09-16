By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

On Tuesday evening, the Copperas Cove Chick-fil-A hosted its monthly Kids Club event for children and their families.

September’s theme was “Salute to Courage” and was dedicated to honoring first responders to include fire and police personnel, as well as the military.

When children and their parents arrived at the restaurant, they found a special table set up where they could complete various activities to include coloring pages.

Outside in the parking lot, an ambulance and a police patrol car waited for the children to take a tour after they’d completed their activity.

The ambulance was called away during the event, which provided a real-life example to the children at how first responders are ready to help at a moment’s notice.

Kids like Aliyah Hall, age 7, and her brother had the chance to explore the ambulance inside and out, along with checking out all the features of a patrol car. Officer John Oster of the Copperas Cove Police Department was on hand to show off the car as well as answer any questions the kids might have, big or small.