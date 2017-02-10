ROLLING OUT THE DOUGH

Special to Leader-Press

Ethan Beasley knows that as an assistant manager of a restaurant, he has to be a role model to the other employees. He has to model the behavior he wants them to follow. But he is now a role model to students at the school that gave him a second chance and contributed to the success that he enjoys today.

The 2015 Crossroads graduate started at Domino’s Pizza and advanced to assistant manager in less than a year.

“I went from answering the phones and sweeping the floors to where I am today,” Beasley said. “You never know what you can do until you take the chance to apply and get out there. It all depends on you.”

Crossroads High students got a hands-on course in the career field of food service as it relates to communication and job techniques. According to Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills, career training is important and supports attainment of academic standards and effectively prepares students for career success.

Ingrid Kiefer, event coordinator and spokeswoman for MAC Pizza Management, parent company of Domino’s Pizza in Copperas Cove, introduced the students to techniques on how to roll, kneed, and throw pizza dough in the air.

“When people put their minds to it, they can move up and the sky is the limit,” Kiefer told the students in her thick German accent. “Dominoes is very supportive in helping with community engagement and we look forward to events like this that engage students.”

In the pizza business, they are called pies rather than pizzas and Crossroads student Zeno Holmes found the presentation fascinating to watch.

“It was unique in the way they tossed the dough in the air, something I never saw before,” he said. “I asked for an application because hearing the stories they told us showed me that you can achieve what you put your mind to, and the presenters were very voiced in their profession.”

Domino’s Regional Manager Michael Bouvier explained to the students that they will be able to achieve something he has never done.

“I was never able to graduate high school and get my diploma,” Bouvier said. “I did final get my GED and was able to move forward and with hard got where I am today.”

The Domino’s Dough Show is one of many Crossroads High School uses to demonstrate to the students what is available in the community beyond graduation. Even though many jobs these students will see in their lifetime may not be invented yet due to innovation, there will always be the need not only for food service like Dominoes, but it could open a student’s dreams up to having a life in the field of culinary arts.

