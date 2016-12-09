By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Richard and Brenda Session are trying to fill a need they see in the Copperas Cove area by introducing local kids to one of their family’s favorite traditions: shooting a game of pool.

The Killeen couple has opened Kletus Rack Room, a pool room and bar, located at 411 E. Business 190 in Copperas Cove. In addition to pool tables and a snack bar, the Sessions provide poker tables and space to play dominoes, chess, and bid whist.

“In talking to people, they say, Copperas Cove doesn’t have this,” Richard said. “And we wondered why. Everything’s in Killeen, Killeen, Killeen. You have to go to Killeen for everything. We had looked at Killeen, and then decided to open in Copperas Cove so people don’t have to come all the way to Killeen.”

The pool room and bar is open daily except on Tuesdays from 3 p.m. until closing, which can be around 11 p.m. or midnight, Session said, or as late as 2 a.m. depending on the crowd.

However, they’re not only looking for a grownup crowd, but want to keep the place family-oriented by offering a special time for kids every Saturday.

“On Saturdays, that’s one day the kids don’t have anything, they’re walking the streets, going over everybody’s houses,” Session said, adding he’d like them to come spend time at the pool room.

From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. each Saturday, the bar is shut down and kids can come in and play.

“We’re not going to age discriminate. They can bring their own money. We will have snacks for them for sale, and all games are $1 per game,” Session said. “They can sit around, chitchat with their friends, eat snacks. One lady brought her granddaughter in a couple of days ago, and she was really interested in playing. It gives them something to do.”

The Sessions do ask that no children under 10 be left without parent supervision.

Brenda Session said she’s played pool since she was a teenager, and finds it very relaxing and hopes that’s what customers will find there.

Richard said he hopes to pass on the family tradition by teaching pool to the kids.

“Kids like this game, but they don’t know this game,” he said. “We’ll have somebody here to show them the basics. They can pick up the rest as they go. They’ll learn how to hit the ball in the hole, the basics of pool.”

During the summertime, they plan to be open more hours for kids during the day.

Kletus Rack Room also hosts parties. For example, Richard said that on Saturday, they will be hosting a Christmas party for a local business, Doggie Day Spa.

The pool room is BYOB and customers can also bring in their own food, as the bar only has snack items available for purchase. They also sell beer, wine, margaritas and other mixed drinks.