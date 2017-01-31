Relay for Life holds tailgate kickoff event

By BRITTANY FHOLER

Cove Leader-Press

Relay for Life of Lampasas/Copperas Cove held its tailgate kickoff for the Relay for Life fundraising season on Saturday at Bulldawg Stadium.

This is the first year that Lampasas and Copperas Cove have joined together to form one group. Organizers estimated that Cove had been participating in the Relay for Life for at least 10 years and Lampasas had been participating for around four or five years.

The Relay for Life will be on April 29 from 9 a.m. until midnight at Williams/Ledger Elementary School.