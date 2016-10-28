Record breaking early voting, continues through next week

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

A total of 2,854 voters turned out during the first three days of early voting in the City of Copperas Cove, with a total of 4,704 voters in Coryell County, plus 888 mail-in ballots.

Coryell County voting registrar Justin Carothers has called the voter turnout “recordbreaking.”

Early voting continues today and tomorrow. Voting hours are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. both days.

Early voting resumes starting Monday, Oct. 31 and wraps up on Friday, Nov. 4. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Polls are located at the Coryell County Annex, 201 S. 2nd St. in Copperas Cove and the Coryell County Annex at 201 S. 7th St. in Gatesville.

Places 3, 4, and 5 on the Copperas Cove city council will be decided on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8.

Candidates on the ballot include: place 3, Dan Yancey (incumbent), Vic Dery, and Chuck Taylor; place 4, Gary Kent, Clarence Enochs, and Jay Manning; place 5, Kirby Lack (incumbent) and E. Marc Payne.

Voters will also be casting votes either for or against two city propositions.

Proposition one calls for legalizing the sale of liquor, including mixed beverages, in the City of Copperas Cove.

Proposition two calls for the approval of one-eighth of a cent of the city’s sales tax revenue being used to maintain and repair the city’s streets.