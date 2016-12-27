Quality of Life board up and running

By PAMELA GRANT

Cove Leader-Press

Copperas Cove’s Quality of Life Advisory Board met on Thursday for its second and final meeting of 2016.

Previously there were two separate advisory boards; the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the Golf Advisory Board. The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the Golf Advisory Board were recently merged by the city council to form the Quality of Life Advisory Board.

Six members of the advisory board attended Thursday’s meeting which was conducted by Parks and Recreation Director Joe Brown. Members who attended were Charles Lyons, Marc Payne, Barbara Tate, Sandor Vegh, Marcie Lower, and Cheryl Kielman.