Purple Gator prepping for Mardi Gras

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The King Cake is a Mardi Gras tradition that goes back hundreds of years, and New Orleans natives Toni and Terrence Washington are serving up King Cake in downtown Copperas Cove at The Purple Gator on South 2nd Street.

The restaurant got its start in a tiny kitchen located inside Q-Mart at the corner of Avenue B and North 1st Street but moved during the summer of 2016 to its current location for more room to serve its customers.

“People just need to give us a call if they’d like a King Cake,” said Toni Washington. “I can make regular cakes or cupcakes.”

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Copperas%20Cove%20Leader-PressID141/