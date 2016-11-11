Proposition 2 passes, funds go from EDC to city for street maintenance

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Proposition 2 was passed by Copperas Cove voters on Tuesday night, with a margin of nearly 4-1, with 6,026 for and 1,622 against.

The measure approved 1/8-cent of every city sales tax dollar going to the city’s Street Department to fund street repairs and maintenance.

This isn’t the first solution proposed by the city to fund fixing the city’s streets. In 2013, the city first brought the concept of a transportation user fee to the city council and used the city of Bryan as an example.

That city’s fee is a $3 per month charge to city utility bills. The fee goes toward street maintenance. However, the council wanted to look into that further and didn’t go forward with it at that time.

The transportation user fee was again brought to the council during discussion for the 2015-2016 fiscal year budget, and at that time a $3 fee charged to the city’s approximately 13,474 utility customers would bring in an estimated gross annual revenue of $485,064, to be divided equally for street repair, reconstruction, and sidewalks. However, the fee was not approved by council for inclusion on the city’s fee schedule.