Pride of Cove Band premieres new show

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

A longtime fall tradition took place Thursday evening, when the bands, junior varsity and varsity cheerleaders, as well as the Copperettes converged on Bulldawg Stadium for Spirit Spectacular.

The icing on the cake for the hour-long event was audience getting to see the fall halftime show and UIL competition routine by the Pride of Cove Band and Color Guard.

The 180-member band, accompanied by the color guard squad, performed three-fourths of their show, “Out of Darkness”.