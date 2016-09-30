PRAYER AT THE POLE

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Students gathered at both junior high campuses, as well as Crossroads High and Copperas Cove High School to take time to pray during this year’s annual See You at the Pole event.

The gatherings took place before 8 a.m. at the beginning of the school day.

At the high school, approximately a dozen students, along with several local youth leaders participated in Scripture readings, sang songs, and prayed.

Mathew Aquino served as the leader for Copperas Cove High School’s meeting.

Several students each took a turn praying for the world, the United States, the state of Texas, along with their families and schools.

Between the three songs, “Jesus Loves Me”, “How Great is Our God”, and “Amazing Grace”, all sung acapella, designated students read several Scriptures to include a verse from Psalm 24 and Matthew 11:28.

Local church youth group leasers attended as well, bringing brought doughnuts and Tang for the students.

A contingent of freshman Bulldawg football players were on hand, fresh from their morning practice. This year in high school, they are part of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. However, practicing their faith isn’t something new for them.