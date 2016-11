By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Early voting closed Friday, with a total of 13,509 voters in Coryell County having cast their ballots as of 5 p.m. Friday.

Of those more than 13,000 voters, 7,363 went to the polls in Copperas Cove, 4,819 in Gatesville, and 1,327 voters mailed in their ballots.

Early voter turnout surpassed voting numbers for both the 2008 and 2012 elections.