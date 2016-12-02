Pet Supplies Plus open for business today

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Pet Supplies Plus is opening doors today in Copperas Cove to furry, scaled and feathered friends of the community and their human owners.

The 10,000-square-foot store carries food and supplies for dogs, cats, birds, fish, snakes, hamsters, mice and other pets, and also sells pet care items, cages, beds and more. It also has self-service pet washing stations and sells live fish, birds, reptiles and rodents.

Franchise owner Skip Stoker also owns the Pet Supplies Plus in Stephenville and said the store plans to work with local animal shelters in the community by holding regular adoption events at the store. They also have an ongoing plan to support local shelters.

“We have what’s called ‘The Voice of the Shelter Pet’ where there’s an item of the month that customers can purchase and it goes straight to the local animal shelter,” Stoker said. “It might be a treat, a toy, or customers can put their own donations in the barrel.” He said it’s not uncommon for the Stephenville store to fill a 50-gallon barrel within a week.

In an effort to help local animal shelters, the Copperas Cove store also has a room, complete with toys and food, where shelter cats can stay while they wait to be adopted.

Brittany Weimert, wife of one of the store managers, is already spearheading an effort to collect items at Pet Supplies Plus for the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter starting tomorrow.

The Covite, who fosters animals for the Killeen Animal Shelter, said she approached Copperas Cove Animal Control, wanting to know what she could do to help.

“They really need volunteers,” Weimert said. Having the first pet supply collection begin with the opening of Pet Supplies Plus was a natural progression.

Starting tomorrow and every Saturday during the month of December, the store will be collecting donations of pet supplies for the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter.

Weimert will be present at the store from noon until 5 p.m, accepting donations for the animal shelter.

In addition to reaching out to the local community, the store also offers a customer loyalty program.

“The membership is free,” said store manager Ronnie Hampton. “All you have to do is sign up and you can get special prices on certain items. It also tracks what you buy and sends you coupons and discounts based on that.”

Pet owners don’t have to leave their pets at home, but are welcome to bring them to the store.

“We’ve had a snake, a monkey and a Shetland pony in our other store,” Stoker said.

Pet Supplies Plus is located at 1212 E. Business 190. The store will have its official grand opening weekend on Jan. 7 and 8.