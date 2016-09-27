Pawzapalooza draws four-footed crowd

By BRITTANY FHOLER

Cove Leader-Press

Dozens of dogs and their owners came out to enjoy a warm day at the 3rd annual Pawzapalooza: Paws and Bras held Saturday afternoon at Ogletree Gap.

The event, which ran from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. was organized by Stacy Engstrom of Double E Rescue Ranch and Julie Moser of the Pink Warrior Angels to fundraise and support dog rescues and breast cancer awareness month.

Previous Pawzapaloozas were held in May. Moser, who co-founded Pink Warrior Angels, is a dog foster and avid animal lover as well as a survivor of breast cancer, so Engstrom and Moser decided to join forces and bring awareness to both organizations in one event.