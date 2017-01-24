Parks & Rec holding town hall meeting Thursday

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Copperas Cove residents are invited to attend a town hall meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 5:30 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Civic Center located at 1206 W Avenue B.

The meeting is the first quarterly public meeting of the year.

The city’s Parks & Recreation director, Joe Brown, will update residents about upcoming improvements on the city’s park systems, as well as provide information about the department’s upcoming events in the community.

Specific topics will be the department’s new recreation/tourism guide, program surveys, and the golf course and cart path renovation update.

The City of Copperas Cove has over $3.6 million in improvements planned for the city’s park system starting now through the year 2020. The Hills of Cove Golf Course is also up for improvements, totaling $1,280,334 over the same time period.

The planned improvements will be paid for with certificate of obligation bonds annually, according to the city’s Capital Improvement Plan for the fiscal years 2016-2020.

The department is also hoping to secure grant funds to supplement the funding, and as part of that effort, Brown issued a letter on Jan. 17, putting out a request for community support.

“Our Parks and Recreation Department is looking to acquire a Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) grant to bolster the total amount of money we can spend on park omprovements within our Capital Improvement Projects allotment (2017-2021),” Brown wrote. “To help acquire these grants we need the help of our community members by signing a ‘Notice Of Support’. This document will be available for signatures at the Hills of Cove Golf Course, and will also be at community events/functions moving forward. This is your chance to help the City of Copperas Cove to receive more funding to make greatly needed improvements in our parks.”

Among the facility improvements planned between 2017 and 2021 are ADA compliance, pavilions, bathroom remodeling, walking trails developed, shade canopies erected over playgrounds, lighting systems replaced/updated, water fountains, new playgrounds, fitness stations, pool filter systems updated, a splash pad, park monument signs, athletic field fencing upgrades, outdoor basketball courts resurfaced, seating areas re-established or created and bridges.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to Joe Brown, Parks and Recreation Director, at jbrown@copperascovetx.gov or (254)542-2719.