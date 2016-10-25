Parks & Rec to hold town hall meeting tomorrow

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Copperas Cove residents are invited to attend a town hall meeting on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.

The city’s Parks & Recreation director, Joe Brown, will be on hand to answer questions and share about what’s coming up for the department.

The goal of the meeting is to educate the public on the Hills of Cove Golf Course, Parks and Recreation happenings, standards, and upcoming changes and events.