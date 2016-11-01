Home
CCLP/PAMELA GRANT - Children pick out pumpkins at the Copperas Cove Fall-O-Ween Festival in City Park.CCLP/PAMELA GRANT - Cousins Tanner Wilmering and Lily Steele exit the hay maze at the Copperas Cove Fall-O-Ween Festival.Sisters Secret, Diamond, and Gabby Diaz spin the Cinergy Cinema wheel for a prize at the Trick or Treat aisle at the Copperas Cove Fall-O-Ween Festival on Saturday at City Park.

Parks and rec draws large crowd for Fall-O-Ween

Tue, 2016-11-01 16:17 News Staff
By PAMELA GRANT
Cove Leader-Press
 
Princesses, superheroes, ghosts, and ghouls took over Copperas Cove’s City Park for Cove’s Fall-O-Ween Festival.
 
Copperas Cove Parks & Recreation hosted the annual safe Trick or Treat event Saturday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. While the event has always consisted of community vendors handing out candy in a safe environment, this year’s event offered much more.
 
Festivities included the usual Trick or Treat aisle, a free costume contest, hay maze, hay ride, petting zoo, pony rides, bounce house, pirate ship performances, arts and crafts, food trucks, live music, and more.
 

