Parks and rec draws large crowd for Fall-O-Ween

By PAMELA GRANT

Cove Leader-Press

Princesses, superheroes, ghosts, and ghouls took over Copperas Cove’s City Park for Cove’s Fall-O-Ween Festival.

Copperas Cove Parks & Recreation hosted the annual safe Trick or Treat event Saturday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. While the event has always consisted of community vendors handing out candy in a safe environment, this year’s event offered much more.

Festivities included the usual Trick or Treat aisle, a free costume contest, hay maze, hay ride, petting zoo, pony rides, bounce house, pirate ship performances, arts and crafts, food trucks, live music, and more.