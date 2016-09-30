Par Guns plugs into Network Surge with small businesses

By BRITTANY FHOLER

The Network held its monthly “Surge” meeting and were treated to a sample of the situational awareness class offered at PAR Guns Tuesday evening.

The Network, a group formed in 2012 of various small business owners in Copperas Cove, meets every month at different small businesses in what is called a Surge, where everyone gathers at one business and mix and mingle and discuss a business-related topic.

“The mission of the Network is us getting the small businesses together, getting to know one another, like now we know Jimmy [Gasaway, of PAR Guns],” Joyce Hauk, treasurer of the group, said. If someone comes to members of the Network looking for recommendations on firearms or something related, they can now direct them to PAR Guns, Hauk said.

“That’s how we network and help each other,” Hauk added. “Find out who the business owners are and we all work together and help each other because when one business succeeds, we all succeed.”

This was the first time at a Network “Surge” event for Sharon Tabor, of the Refresh Boutique and Spa on Avenue D.

“I was very excited when I bumped into Joyce this weekend and found out that we had this because it’s normally the small business owners that support the other small business owners that keep it going,” Tabor said. “Because everybody knows how hard it is as a small business to survive.”

The speakers at Tuesday’s event were Mike Desmond and Jimmy Gasaway of PAR Guns and Detective Jon Nix of the Coryell County Sheriff’s Department. Desmond introduced the group to Gasaway and Nix, as well as Kaitlyn Lentz, the new general manager of PAR Guns.